Jun 23, 2017

Max Gross

The United Linen Braves earned a split in a doubleheader against the NOAH Jaguars on Friday night. The Braves fell in the first game 7-0 but some late-game heroics in the second game gave them an 11-10 victory.

The Braves entered fifth and final inning trailing 8-3 and rallied to score eight runs to earn the dramatic walk-off. The Braves scored seven runs with two outs in the frame thanks to nine consecutive hitters reaching base safely capped off by a double from Ransom Jones to bring home the winning run.

Braves coach Patrick McCarty said it was all about having the right approach. The walk-off hit from Jones also gave him the win on the mound.

The Braves are now 3-5 on the season and begin play in a tournament from Vinita on Saturday.