Posted: Jun 26, 2017 3:25 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2017 3:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Driving at an unsafe speed and an animal in the roadway contributed to a Sunday afternoon accident that sent at Bartlesville man to St. Johns Hospital in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 22 year year-old Matthew Campbell of Bartlesville was driving his motorcycle southbound on State Highway 123 just before 3:30 when a dog ran out of the vehicle. Campbell lost control and caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway on the right, roll a quarter of the way over and hit the ground. Campbell was separated from the motorcycle. It continued for 447 feet rolling several times before stopping on its right side. Bartlesville EMS took Campbell to St. Johns Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with arm, leg, and internal injuries. The mishap occurred a half mile south of County Road 2075, about 5 miles south and a mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County.