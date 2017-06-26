Posted: Jun 26, 2017 12:51 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2017 12:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

A call about a boat in distress on Oologah Lake, south of Winganon Bridge and in the general area of Sunnyside Ramp came in over the weekend. The reporting party indicated the boat was far from shore with four people aboard.



As units from OTEMS responded to assist the Water Rescue units of the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection and other agencies, when they learned that the boat had its nose in the air, four individuals were in the water, and only one was wearing a personal flotation device.



The boat was located by the Northwest Water Rescue unit and the victims were located. The boat had sunk, but the victims were able to hang onto the hull until they were rescued. The victims were transported to the Sunnyside Boat Ramp to meet OTEMS medics. None were reported to have serious injuries.