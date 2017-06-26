Posted: Jun 26, 2017 2:03 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2017 2:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in front of district judge Curtis Delapp at the Washington County Courthouse Monday. Kentorian Hamilton is facing a charge of domestic assault and battery for an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to a court affidavit, Hamilton got into an argument with his girlfriend who said that Hamilton had a reputation for being aggressive. The woman tried to ward off Hamilton with a coat hanger which he then took form her. Hamilton proceeded to strike the woman several times with the hanger.

Hamilton’s next court date is set for June 27th with no bond set.