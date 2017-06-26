Posted: Jun 26, 2017 2:17 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2017 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Methamphetamine is found concealed in the head ban area of a man's hat which leads to his arrest. According to an affidavit, the description from an anonymous caller who says a man was looking into windows of homes matched that of 24-year-old Jessy Gunner Wilson from Bartlesville.

Dispatch then informed the officer that Wilson had an outstanding failure to appear warrant in which Wilson was placed in handcuffs when found. Wilson was searched when they got to the Washington County Jail and a detention officer found a bag of methamphetamine in Wilson's hat. Wilson then claimed that he had no idea that the baggie was there and claimed that the hat didn't belong to him.

His next court date is July 10th and his bond is set at $50,000.