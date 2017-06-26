Posted: Jun 26, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2017 3:04 PM

Tulsa County taxpayers are on the hook for more than $500,000 as officials continue to settle lawsuits and amass legal fees involving the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black man by an ex-sheriff's deputy.



An analysis by the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2sMZ0Dn ) found that the county topped $550,000 in public costs after settling this week with a former sheriff's deputy who claimed he was wrongfully fired by then-sheriff Stanley Glanz.



Glanz left office in 2015 after being indicted for not releasing an internal report questioning the qualifications of the volunteer deputy who shot Eric Harris.



The ex-deputy, Robert Bates, is serving a four-year sentence for second-degree manslaughter. After Bates fatally shot Eric Harris, several sheriff's office employees claimed they were fired or forced to resign as fallout from the shooting grew.

