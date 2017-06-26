News





KWON Night at Ballpark raises $2022 for Coach Rigdon's Medical Expense Fund

Dorea Potter

It was a beautiful night for baseball at the Annual KWON Night at the Ballpark, with a large and generous crowd cheering on the Indians despite a close loss to 3 Rivers in the first game of the night. It started in a very touching tribute by all the players and coaches, surrounding home plate, offering a moment of silence to remember the 3 Rivers Coach, Rusty Fulps, who passed away 8 days ago and Adam Hooper, longtime Indians radio announcer and press box volunteer who passed away in April. Kevin Potter offered a prayer, then introduced radio staff, baseball sponsors and began giving away door prizes. The radio station gave away $605 in cash to fans in the stands for Indians hits and strikeouts, including 4 lucky winners receiving $140 each. No one hit a homerun. $2022 was collected for the Coach Spence Ridgon Benefit Fund, with $795 from the Silent Auction items and $1227 collected by passing the buckets. Thanks to these silent auction winners: Billy Phillips, Sam Hill, Sheilah Siemens, Diane Rittgers, David Rumph, Pamm Ramsey, Jeff Birk, Tina McCammon, Nick Phillips and Jerry Martens. Batboys selected were Megan Ballard, Liam Buchannon, Daylan Dixon, Camille Elkan, Kaleb Martin, and Marlowe Ramsey. Kevin Potter wanted to thank the many people who came to the game and contributed to Coach Rigdon’s Medical Expense fund. He went on to say, “It’s not too late to help Coach Ridgon and his family with the medical expenses. Just stop by BancFirst in downtown Bartlesville and talk to Angel Bradshaw. Coach has encouraged many of our kids and its our time to encourage him and his family.”