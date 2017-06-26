Posted: Jun 26, 2017 11:02 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2017 11:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Day one of Bartlesville Area Amateur Baseball's 2017 Post-Season Tournament ended with the lights turning off at Price Fields, a team winning 10-7, and thunder rolling in from the west. Fourth-seeded Remax was the team that won their game 10-7 as they beat the top-seeded Safari Smiles after they rolled early on like the thunder.

First pitch between Remax and Safari Smiles was thrown at approximately 8 p.m. and Safari Smiles jumped out to a 1-0 lead to get things started in the first thanks to lead-off man Austin John. The bats cooled down for Safari Smiles and heated up quickly for Remax who then scored 8 run in the next three innings. Safari Smiles started to rally in the bottom of the fourth, however, scoring 6 runs to cut the lead to 8-7 heading into the fifth. Remax would score two more runs before Remax gave Safari Smiles three more outs to make something happen in the bottom of the fifth, but Corbin Buford proved to be too much as he picked up the save and gave Remax the 10-7 win.

Remax will face United Linen, the two-seed, tomorrow (Tuesday) at 6 p.m. in the winners bracket. United Linen beat Oilfield Pipeline 13-3 in their day one game that started at 6 p.m. today. Oilfield jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the first like Safari Smiles did, but both teams would evetually lose their respected games. In other words, teams that lead first in BAAB action in 2017 are 0-2 so far in the tournament. Oilfield and Safari Smiles will play tomorrow too at Price Fields at 8 p.m.