Posted: Jun 27, 2017 9:24 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2017 9:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Research Institute for Economic Development gave State Senator Julie Daniels a perfect score of 100 for her votes on key business and economic development issues during the 2017 legislative session. Daniles says she is pleased with the REID assessment of her commitment to growing business and jobs, increasing prosperity and thereby growing the State of Oklahoma. She says it's particularly important to work to ensure that realistic opportunities for economic development and job growth are possible throughout Senate District 29.

Legislators earn positive points under the REID evaluation system when they support job creation and economic development issues. President of the Research Institute, Susan Winchester says Senator Daniels consistently supported Oklahoma businesses and worked hard to create a business climate attractive to outside investment.