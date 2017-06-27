Posted: Jun 27, 2017 9:26 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2017 9:26 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Water Department crews began work Monday on a waterline construction project in downtown Bartlesville. Work is underway on Johnstone Avenue between Frank Phillips Boulevard and Adams Boulevard.

Water Utilities Department Supervisor Red Miller says the project is expected to take this week - and possibly longer - to complete. Traffic interruptions during the project should be expected.

Miller says crews will be working in the southbound lane of Johnstone, so you should expect lane closures throughout the duration of the project. Miller said a flagger will be on-site to assist with traffic.