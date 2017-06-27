Posted: Jun 27, 2017 12:38 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2017 12:38 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Tulsa federal court sentenced Clint Tirone Barger of Tulsa, to serve 21 years plus 10 months in federal prison for possession and distribution of child pornography followed by 8 years of supervised release, announced Acting United States Attorney Loretta Radford for the Northern District of Oklahoma.



Barger plead guilty to a two-count Information on March 30, 2017.



According to court documents, from November 2016 to February 2, 2017, Barger knowingly possessed and distributed images of children under the age of 14 engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Barger used social media and internet file sharing programs to entice minors to send him images of the sexually explicit conduct. Barger then distributed the images to others.



Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Tulsa Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Clinton J. Johnson and Shannon Cozzoni prosecuted the case.