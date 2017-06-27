Posted: Jun 27, 2017 12:46 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2017 12:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma’s pump price average has hit a low for the year. AAA reports $1.95 for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline. According to GasPrices.AAA.com, the state average hasn’t been this low since this last December.



Bartlesville is tied for the second cheapest gasoline in the state at $1.84, just a penny more than Wagoner. Tulsa averages about $1.86, down 17 cents from last month.



With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, AAA Spokesman Chuck Mai says there are factors that go into the price at the pump.



Mai says that he would guess that gas will be between $1.80-and-$1.90 this coming weekend.



The nation’s top ten states with the cheapest gas today are South Carolina, Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Texas and Kansas. The average in the United States is $2.26, down 5 cents from a month ago.



The price of gas has fallen for 24 consecutive days. Heading into Independence Day weekend, gasoline is five cents less than a year ago.

