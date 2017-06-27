Posted: Jun 27, 2017 2:41 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2017 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Failure to register as a sex offender leads to further charges for a man in Washington County. During court arraignments on June 22, 2017 in the Washington County Courthouse in Bartlesville, information pertaining to Richard Dempsey Osburn from the Oklahoma City Police came to light that Osburn had not notified them of his moving to Washington County three days prior according to an affidavit. Osburn didn't notify the Washington County Sheriff's Office of his moving to the jurisdiction three days prior to moving here neither.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry says an address verification letter was sent to Osburn on March 1, 2017 that was not verified and that Osburn has other violations going back since mid-April. The additional hold on Osburn was held Tuesday in the Washington County Courthouse where bond was set at $300,000 and his next court appearance was set for July 7 at 1:30 p.m.