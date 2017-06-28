Posted: Jun 28, 2017 10:42 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2017 10:42 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will hold its final meeting of the fiscal year Thursday at noon. The meeting agenda calls for board members to approve purchase orders and change orders written through the 19th to close out the fiscal year. The board will also act on a series of personnel changes including a list of hires, resignations, and change of status for district employees. Action is also expected on a series of purchase orders to start the new school year.

Renewal of a contract with Municipal Financial Services, an 11 thousand dollar change order for work at Jane Phillips Elementary School, a 10 thousand dollar change order for work at the Bartlesville Field House, and a 6 thousand dollar change order for work at Hoover Elementary are also up for action.

The noon hour meeting is set for the Education Service Center on South Jennings.