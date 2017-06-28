Posted: Jun 28, 2017 1:11 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2017 1:29 PM

Ben Nicholas

An accident occurred early Wednesday in the 7900 block of East 340 Road in Talala, near the Mid America Farm and Ranch Store. At least two people were seriously injured.



Both were freed from the wreckage by Northwest Rogers County Firefighters using the Jaws of Life rescue tool and assisted by Rogers County Sheriff's officers.



One 23-year-old man was considered in critical condition with multiple fractures and other injuries, and the other was considered in serious condition. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital after on-scene treatment by OTEMS ambulance with mutual aid from Collinsville Ambulance, who relayed one patient to the north parking lot of Oologah High School about four miles south of the scene where Air Evac helicopter ambulance took over patient care and transport.



We will have more information as it becomes available.