Posted: Jun 28, 2017 2:11 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2017 2:11 PM

Max Gross

An Arkansas man stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. Robee Benjamin is facing a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an incident that occured earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, an officer found a silver Dodge Charger broken down on the side of U.S. 75. Benjamin told the officer that his vehicle had run out of gas and that he did not have a driver's license. The officer then ran the vehicle identitfication number and found that it had been reported stolen in Springdale, Arkansas.

Benjamin's next court date is scheduled for July 7 with bond set at $5,000.