Posted: Jun 28, 2017 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2017 2:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Independence Day is approaching and locals in the Bartlesville area are gearing up to celebrate. Among those celebrating, The Frank Phillips Home has their annual flag recognition outside. Michelle from the home says that it's just a way to remember what time of the year it is.



The Franks Phillip Home will be closed on the 4th of July, but it will be back open on the 5th.

(Photography by David Crawford)