Posted: Jun 28, 2017 2:32 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2017 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce looks to meet businesses in their Business After-Hours event they will be holding. Chamber President Sherri Wilt explains this is an event that newer or older businesses should attend because business is about making contacts, forming relationships, and meeting people.

She says this is an excellent event for businesses to make connections for the future.

Wilt says the event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn which is sponsoring the event along with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra. She adds that employees can join their owners and managers at the event because all people are welcome.

This is an annual event that meets the first Thursday of every month. Wilt encourages all businesses to be there for the event that’s from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on July 6