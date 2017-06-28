Posted: Jun 28, 2017 3:40 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2017 3:40 PM

Garrett Giles

An affidavit states a man is arrested for domestic assault. 26-year-old Jeremy Deshawn Barber from Bartlesville was reported by dispatch that he hit his girlfriend in their apartment and left the scene in a white Dodge Avenger.

He was later seen by the arresting officer at another apartment complex. The officer matched Barber’s description with the report and Barber’s car based on the paper tag. Barber said he had been at work, but later confessed that he slapped his girlfriend because she hasn’t believed anything he has said in the last week. The couple had been fighting because Barber’s girlfriend believes Barber was seeing another woman.

His next court date is set for July 7 at 1:30 p.m. and his bond is $15,000.