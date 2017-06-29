Posted: Jun 29, 2017 10:37 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 10:37 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority officially pulled the plug on the Memorial Hospital Rehab Project at their meeting Wednesday afternoon. The project leaders and building owner Larson Development has struggled to find funding for the project, which has been in the works for the past 6 years, and was approved to receive $523,857 from the BRTA once funding and financing was secured. As time passed the financial gap continued to grow, at the project inception in 2011 the gap was estimated at $1.45 million dollars, by June of 2017 the gap had increased by an additional $720,000. By canceling the reserved funding for the hospital project the BRTA will be able to focus more of their financial assets on other projects. However, Executive director Chris Wilson says it may not be the end for the memorial hospital project.

Larson development may sell the building and as a result the rehabilitation may happen, however at this time there is no clear answer or time table for the long the building will remain vacant.