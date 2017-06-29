Posted: Jun 29, 2017 11:27 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 11:27 AM

Ben Nicholas

55-year-old Cynthia Renee Scarsdale, of Tulsa, pled guilty to two counts of Wire Fraud, announced Loretta F. Radford, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma. United States District Court James H. Payne will sentence Scarsdale on September 27, 2017.



Scarsdale was the office manager at A&R Mechanical, Inc. in Tulsa. Beginning as early as January 2005 and continuing until about March 2013, Scarsdale forged checks and fraudulently wired money from A&R’s corporate accounts into her own personal accounts. In order to disguise her schemes, she entered false data into A&R’s accounting records. Scarsdale embezzled at least $333,133 from her employers at A&R Mechanical, Inc.



She faces a maximum sentence of twenty years of imprisonment, a $666,266 fine, and three years of supervised release following a sentence of imprisonment. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Joseph F. Wilson and Neal C. Hong.

