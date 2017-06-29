Posted: Jun 29, 2017 12:22 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 12:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Fourth of July is this Tuesday, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health has offered several safety tips for preventing injury during this year’s celebration.



If you are in an area where fireworks are permitted, there should always be adult supervision and children should not be given the fireworks to play with. Safety glasses should be worn at all times, and there should always be a bucket of water and a ready water hose nearby. You should use the fireworks outdoors and in a clear space, away from housing and buildings, and never point the fireworks at people, animals, vehicles, buildings, or any other flammable material.



While Washington County does permit fireworks, the city of Bartlesville does not.