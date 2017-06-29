Posted: Jun 29, 2017 12:24 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 12:27 PM

Ben Nicholas

This Fourth of July, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued some recommendations for lake and sun safety.



The OSDH Says to always wear a life jacket when in the water or on a boat, and to always stay alert of local weather conditions. Never let your children swim alone, and always have a phone handy in case of emergency. While on a boat, always chart a safe course and always designate a sober driver.



When in the sun, the OSDH says to always wear sunscreen with at least 15 SPF, and reapply every two hours, even when cloudy. The OSDH recommends to limit sun exposure between 10-to-4 and says to stay hydrated and watch for signs of heat stroke.