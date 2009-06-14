Posted: Jun 29, 2017 12:25 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 12:25 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has recommended several tips and suggestions for safe food preparation this Fourth of July.



The OSDH says each person should wash his or her hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and running water before, during, and after handling food. You should also avoid cross contamination of foods, using separate cutting boards, dishes, and utensils for cutting fruits and vegetables, and cutting raw meats. The OSDH says to check all meats cooked to make sure they’re at the right temperature, and to chill or refrigerate foods that can potentially spoil in the heat. Doing both of these can help prevent illness and abdominal discomfort.



The OSDH says to make sure that when in use, the barbecue is supervised and to never grill indoors.

