Posted: Jun 29, 2017 2:23 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 2:23 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville School Board gathered for a special meeting on Thursday afternoon. The meeting was called to prepare the budget for the new fiscal year.

The biggest item on the consent agenda was the approval of the purchase orders for the fiscal year 2017-18. Chief Final Officer Preston Birk says the only major change was to the district’s property and liability insurance.

The board also approved change orders for work being done at Jane Phillips Elementary, the Bartlesville High School fieldhouse and Hoover Elementary. All items at the meeting were approved.