Posted: Jun 29, 2017 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police arrest an 18-year-old woman because of two active county warrants. According to an affidavit, the officer recognized the woman as Natalie Paige Stansifer because of prior incidents. Once dispatch advised that she had two warrants for her arrest and bonds totaling up to $17,000, the officer made the arrest.

When Stansifer was searched, the officer found two methamphetamine pipes in her pockets lined with the white residue inside the pipe. She is now being charged for possession of paraphernalia along with other charges of domestic abuse, and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Stansifers next court appearances are set for July 5 at 1:30 p.m. and July 17 at 9 a.m. Her bond is now set at approximately $30,000.