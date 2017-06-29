Posted: Jun 29, 2017 2:25 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 3:50 PM

Garrett Giles

A man who says he’s only been in the Bartlesville area for a week faces domestic abuse in the presence of a minor charges. Witnesses say 49-year-old Maurice Leon Mattic had his child in his arms as he poked the victim in the face and grabbed her by the neck to throw her around the victim’s home. The victim, shaking and scared according to the affidavit, testified that that’s what Mattic did, and the officer noticed red marks on her neck that matched the witness’ description.

Mattic is to appear in court on July 28 at 9:00 a.m. and his bond has been set at $20,000.