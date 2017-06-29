Posted: Jun 29, 2017 3:02 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2017 3:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Eddie Mason Park was dedicated on Tuesday in honor of the late Eddie Mason, a long-time Bartlesville resident, former City Council member and retired police officer.



The dedication was made during a ceremony at the park, located at Oak Park Road and Brentwood in Bartlesville. Mason's wife, Juanita Mason, and several other family members were in attendance.



During a One on One With a Professional Program, Tony Ore from the Oak Park Association says that he truly cared for Oak Park.



Bartlesville Police Department Capt. Rocky Bevard spoke at the event, saying Mason "set the example for community policing" before it became popular or was practiced widely by law enforcement.



Mason served on the Bartlesville police force from November 1975 until he retired in December 2000. He was elected to the City Council's Ward 4 seat in 2005, serving from 2005 to 2009 and again from 2012 to 2014. He passed away in 2014.

(Photo Courtesy Of The City of Bartlesville)