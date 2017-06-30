News
Osage County
Posted: Jun 30, 2017 10:25 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2017 10:25 AM
Commissioners Take Action on End of Year Items
Bill Lynch
The Osage County Board of County Commissioners met briefly to close out the fiscal year Friday morning. The agenda only contained two actionable items, both of which were approved; the approval and transfer of funds as needed to close the fiscal year, and audit and allow purchase orders for payment and the approval of payroll. Osage County will begin their new fiscal year on July 1, and will take action on new fiscal items at their regularly scheduled meeting at 10am Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.
« Back to News