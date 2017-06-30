Posted: Jun 30, 2017 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2017 10:52 AM

Bill Lynch

As Americans everywhere go into the Independence Day holiday weekend, water safety and firework safety are a top concern. Pawhuska Police Chief Scott Laird took to Facebook on the official Pawhuska Police Department Facebook page to discuss safe boating and swimming practices. Laird also discussed the use of fireworks at Bluestem Lake this holiday weekend.

So as you prepare for a fun holiday weekend at Bluestem Lake, make sure it is also a safe one.