Osage County
Posted: Jun 30, 2017 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2017 10:52 AM
Pawhuska Police Discuss Lake Saftey
Bill Lynch
As Americans everywhere go into the Independence Day holiday weekend, water safety and firework safety are a top concern. Pawhuska Police Chief Scott Laird took to Facebook on the official Pawhuska Police Department Facebook page to discuss safe boating and swimming practices. Laird also discussed the use of fireworks at Bluestem Lake this holiday weekend.
So as you prepare for a fun holiday weekend at Bluestem Lake, make sure it is also a safe one.
Follow the link to view the video from Chief Laird on the Pawhuska Police Official Facebook Page.
