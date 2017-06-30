Posted: Jun 30, 2017 12:53 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2017 12:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed a lawsuit in Cleveland County against four of the nation’s leading manufacturers of opioid pain medication, claiming the effects of deceptive marketing campaigns over the last decade have fueled the state’s opioid epidemic.

The lawsuit states the four manufacturers worked with third parties, including those with influence in the medical community, to promote, market and sell opioids in the state. The four defendants are Purdue Pharma, Allergan, Cephalon and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Attorney General Hunter said these companies deceived and manipulated Oklahomans into believing opioids were safe for use over an extended period. Attorney General Hunter’s lawsuit seeks to hold these companies responsible for the catastrophic damages the state has suffered from the current public health crisis. Thousands have died and the State and Oklahoma Citizens have spent millions of dollars on unnecessary and excessive opioid prescriptions.

Former Oklahoma Federal Judge Michael Burrage will be lead attorney in the suit. Burrage is a native Oklahoman and past president of the Oklahoma Bar Association.

In numerous counts, the lawsuit alleges the companies violated Oklahoma’s Medicaid False Claims Act, the Consumer Protection Act and created a public nuisance.

The lawsuit claims companies knowingly presented false claims through marketing aimed at downplaying the risks of dependency on opioids and overstated the effectiveness of the drugs.

Attorney General Hunter is seeking the following in the case: