OTEMS Paramedics treated a 58-year-old man in rural Oologah and transported him to an area hospital due to a heat related illness. Dispatchers were notified that the man was showing signs of being unresponsive when they were dispatched to the 15000 stretch of old Highway 88 south of Oologah. Area temperatures at the time were in the 80s, with relative humidity of 70 percent. After treatment, the man was transported non-emergency status to Hillcrest Claremore Hospital.



Officials note, heat can sneak up on individuals working outside for extended period especially if they do not remain hydrated.