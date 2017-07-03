Posted: Jul 03, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2017 10:36 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. In their lengthy agenda, the commissioners approved an agreement between Skiatook Public Schools for ground leasing and lease/purchase agreement.

The commissioners also made note that offices will be closed tomorrow for the Fourth of July.

All other items in the meeting, including a presentation on different pen types, were approved, and all reciepts were recieved. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.