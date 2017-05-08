Posted: Jul 03, 2017 10:51 AMUpdated: Jul 03, 2017 10:51 AM

Bill Lynch

Monday, the Osage County Board of County Commissioners met for their first meeting of the 2017/2018 fiscal year. The new fiscal year beings each July and the first meeting is traditionally used to sign and renew existing contracts. The meeting Monday was no exception and all contracts were approved and signed with the exception of the UNIFIRST contract for uniform services. District 1 Commissioner Jerry Howerton said he wished to delay the signing of the existing contract until he was able to discuss deliver and pickup times. The item was tabled until next week.

During citizens input the commissioners opened the floor for public comment which came from Pawhuska's Frederick Drummond. Drummond wished to thank the commissioners for their hard work and continued effort, especially their efforts to improve the existing courthouse. He said that he appreciated them looking for a positive way to find the funds for the remodel and renovation, and added he would encourage them to continue looking at a sales tax option over an ad valorem option.

Drummond did encourage Sheriff Eddie Virden to push the safety aspect of remodel and suggested beginning a public relation campaign. Virden responded that he wished they could do more, meaning provide additional funding, however the recent cuts to their budget have left them at a point where the choice to help fund the Courthouse project would result in layoffs, which Virden said was not an option.