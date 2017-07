Posted: Jul 03, 2017 6:41 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2017 6:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday night. The council did not approve for a portion of the public way, adjacent to Louis Lane, to be closed. The council had been presented with the idea for multiple meetings, and made their decision tonight.

All other items in the meeting, like approving the minutes of the prior meeting, were approved.