Posted: Jul 03, 2017 6:43 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2017 6:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority and the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority met on Monday night after the Dewey City Council Meeting. The Public Works Authority learned that work being done under Highway 75 was progressing, but they would need to wait until at least Wednesday for ODOT to move a water line so work can continue.

All other items in both meetings were approved.