Posted: Jul 03, 2017 10:39 PMUpdated: Jul 03, 2017 10:40 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council met at City Hall on Monday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The Council heard a presentation from Assistant City Planner Natasha Riley regarding the construction of a new parking lot at Johnstone Park. Riley said the need for more parking is considered serious because of increased activity at the park. The Parking lot would add 57 new spaces with room expansion if needed.

Bartlesville Development Authority president David wood also gave a presentation at the meeting. Wood went over the budget for the fiscal year 2017-18, which was approved by the council.

Wood also gave an update on phase one of the Silver Lake Village. Wood said stores will be turned over to tenants by the end of August. He noted that it will be up to the individual stores when they actually open their doors.