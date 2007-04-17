News
Osage County
Pawhuska Patriotic Party on the Prairie
Pawhuska's Independence Day celebration got a huge boost this year, as The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Mercantile organized the very first Patriotic Party on the Prairie in Pawhuska. Traditionally Pawhuska hosts it 4th of July Freedom Celebration Parade, which is a fun, patriotic, non-motorized parade with kids of all ages: on bicycles, with wagons, on scooters, walking and on horseback; this year there were even a few steers which joined in the celebration. The parade is hosted by the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, and participants are judged in several different categories, the funniest, best pet, best wheels, best family, most patriotic, most original, and most outrageous.
This year the winners in each category included:
Cross C Ranch & Chamber Girls in the Funniest Category with their Steers
Christi McNeil and her dog Uncle Sam - Murphy in the Best Pet Category
Sonwhe Sellers in the Best Wheels Category
The Wilson Family for the Best Family
Osage Outfitters on Horseback as the Most Patriotic
Damas Family for Most Original
Giovani Soliano and Family as Most Outrageous
Following the parade the day was full of live music in the center of downtown, with Jason Savory Band, A Bar Bunkhouse Band and Rider’s Ford. Then lastly no Independence day celebration would be complete without a fireworks display, all of which was sponsored by the Mercantile. The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce provided hot dogs, apple cobbler, and water free of charge, and the Mercantile had street foods available including pastries, hot dogs, hamburgers, and fresh cut watermelon. Hundreds if not nearly a thousand spectators showed up on the rainy Tuesday morning for a fun fill day full of patriotic celebration. Plans are already underway for next year's festivities.
