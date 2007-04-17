Posted: Jul 04, 2017 11:38 AMUpdated: Jul 04, 2017 11:38 AM

Bill Lynch

Pawhuska's Independence Day celebration got a huge boost this year, as The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Mercantile organized the very first Patriotic Party on the Prairie in Pawhuska. Traditionally Pawhuska hosts it 4th of July Freedom Celebration Parade, which is a fun, patriotic, non-motorized parade with kids of all ages: on bicycles, with wagons, on scooters, walking and on horseback; this year there were even a few steers which joined in the celebration. The parade is hosted by the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, and participants are judged in several different categories, the funniest, best pet, best wheels, best family, most patriotic, most original, and most outrageous.

This year the winners in each category included:

Cross C Ranch & Chamber Girls in the Funniest Category with their Steers

Christi McNeil and her dog Uncle Sam - Murphy in the Best Pet Category

Sonwhe Sellers in the Best Wheels Category

The Wilson Family for the Best Family

Osage Outfitters on Horseback as the Most Patriotic

Damas Family for Most Original

Giovani Soliano and Family as Most Outrageous