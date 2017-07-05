Posted: Jul 05, 2017 9:28 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2017 9:28 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The new Hans Schmoldt Technology Center will offer Bartlesville's West Side Community Center some cutting-edge technology hardware in newly remodeled space.

The center's former computer lab will soon change to offer a wide array of new features including computers, an interactive white board, furniture, flooring and branding. The technology center was named in recognition of a $50,000 donation from the Schmoldt Foundation. It will offer roughly twice as much space as the computer lab which preceded it.

The center's Ron Tribble calls the project exciting. Work began on the technology center earlier this year, and it is expected to be ready for use next month. Area students will be able to use the new space for a wide array of academic activities. He says the technology center should be an excellent space in which to work on homework and other school-related projects plus it will feature classes and workshops with a strong emphasis on STEM programs that schools often accentuate as well.