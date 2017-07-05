Posted: Jul 05, 2017 9:36 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2017 9:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A couple of thousand people attended Bartlesville's Freedom Fest celebration Tuesday sponsored by the Kiwanis Club in cooperation with the City of Bartlesville and Knights of Columbus. Highlights included a patriotic kids parade, music from the rock band "Flashback" on the main stage, a Stars of Freedom Fest Vocal Talent Contest on the Family Stage, kids games, inflatables, and climbing wall, an F-16 fly-over by the 138th Fighter Wing plus a variety of food and drinks leading up to the 9:45 fireworks display.

Freedom fest was broadcast on 100.1, KYFM.