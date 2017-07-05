Posted: Jul 05, 2017 1:02 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2017 4:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Commissioners of the Land Office have announced that for the second year in a row it set a new statewide record distribution to Oklahoma’s public schools.



During the 2017 fiscal year, which ended June 30, K-12 public schools received a total of $103.4 million, which exceeds the 2016 fiscal year total by $1.2 million. That surpassed last year’s highest distribution in state history to set a new all-time annual high for the CLO.



Higher education beneficiaries received $34 million in 2017, the second-highest distribution to higher education in state history.



Total funds distributed to common and higher education beneficiaries by the CLO equaled $137.4 million.



