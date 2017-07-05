News


Osage County

Posted: Jul 05, 2017 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2017 1:19 PM

Osage County Accident

Share on RSS

 

Ben Nicholas

Details about an accident that occured on June 29 in Osage County have been released.

John Donaldson was Southbound on City View at a stop sign in his 2008 Toyota Tundra, when he faild to yield at a stop sign. A suburban carying William Willaford and four under-age passengers hit Donaldson, causing him to roll 1 and 1/4 times.

Donaldson refused treatment at the scene for internal trunk injuries. Willaford was transported to a hospital in Ponca City with external trunk, internal trunk and leg, and arm injuries. The other four were treated and reeased.


« Back to News