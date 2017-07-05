Posted: Jul 05, 2017 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2017 1:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

Details about an accident that occured on June 29 in Osage County have been released.



John Donaldson was Southbound on City View at a stop sign in his 2008 Toyota Tundra, when he faild to yield at a stop sign. A suburban carying William Willaford and four under-age passengers hit Donaldson, causing him to roll 1 and 1/4 times.



Donaldson refused treatment at the scene for internal trunk injuries. Willaford was transported to a hospital in Ponca City with external trunk, internal trunk and leg, and arm injuries. The other four were treated and reeased.