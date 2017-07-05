Posted: Jul 05, 2017 3:17 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2017 3:17 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested thanks to help of a K9 unit from the Bartlesville Police Department. Tammie Chidester appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse Wednesday facing charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, an officer on patrol pulled over the vehicle Chidester was in with several other people. A K9 unit was then called to the scene and indicated the odor of illegal narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. Chidester then surrendered her purse to the officer who found marijuana and a small wooden pipe inside of a makeup bag.

Chidester’s next court date is set for August 7 with bail set at $1,500.