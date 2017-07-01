Posted: Jul 06, 2017 9:42 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2017 9:42 AM

Bill Lynch

The Denver Federal Appeals Court has reversed the 2016 Tulsa court ruling that voided the U.S. government’s approval of oil and gas leases and drilling permits on Osage tribal land in Osage County.

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered that the ruling made in March of 2016 against the Interior Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Chaparral Energy be vacated and dismissed.

The original lawsuit filed by David P. Hayes, a Trustee for the Paul B Hayes Family Trust, will be dismissed. The Hayes Family Trust said the federal government violated the National Environmental Policy Act in approving oil leases and drilling permits in 2012 and 2013. The BIA approved the oil leases using NEPA standards but also approved the drilling permits without doing a new NEPA analysis.

Hayes said the leases should be void because the BIA failed to comply with NEPA standards. The lawsuit also brought a trespass claim against Chaparral Energy because of what it called “invalid leases and permits.”

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals said that the Tulsa decision against the BIA should be reversed because the BIA has already taken corrective action in enforcing the new NEPA standards, and there was no longer an issue to be appealed. Since the original drilling permits have expired, the challenge against Chaparral was moot as well.

However, the case is not totally dead. The original plaintiff, David Hayes challenged the BIA’s decision to retroactively approve the leases and his challenge is pending before the U.S. District court in Tulsa.

The new lawsuit, CV-00495 was filed in September of 2016 remains active with the most recent filing made June 30, 2017. Additionally,Ryan Zinke the new Interior Secretary is now named as one of the defendants, along with Warrior Exploration and Production LLC, and Performance Group LLC.

(Source: OKEnergyToday.com)