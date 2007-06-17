Posted: Jul 06, 2017 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2017 9:46 AM

Bill Lynch

The Pawhuska City Council meet Wednesday evening, rather than their normal first Tuesday, due to the observation of Independence Day. The City Council hosted a fairly large agenda at the July meeting including lake lot transfers, discussion of the audit for the previous year, forthcoming plans for a new medical clinic at Pawhuska Hospital, and discussion of rezoning the First Christian Church in Pawhuska.

The First Christian Church, located at 9th and Prudom, is no longer being used for worship, the congregation is sharing space with the First Presbyterian Church located at 12th and Grandview. Steve Tolson discussed with the Council the burden the organization is suffering due to the zoning issue, as they are unable to rent or sell the building zoned as religious use. They would like to preserve the building but if sold the church may be demolished.

Tolson and the church asked that the address be rezoned for professional or general office space, and/or religious purposes so that the fellowship hall can be utilized for offices. The Council added they did not really want to see the building demolished but understood that it is a challenge to sell the property with the stipulation that the church remain. The Council approved the rezoning.