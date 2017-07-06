Posted: Jul 06, 2017 12:26 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2017 12:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year will be announced on Monday, in a ceremony at Yukon High School during EngageOK On the Road, the summer conference of the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The finalists will be introduced immediately after the opening remarks of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.



All finalists are teachers of the year for their districts and were selected after their application packets were reviewed by a panel that included educators, members of the business community, legislators and nonprofit partners.



The 2018 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be revealed Sept. 19 in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.



