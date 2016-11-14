Posted: Jul 06, 2017 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 06, 2017 3:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

We are all familiar with roads. They connect us from point to point. But some roads are more than just roads. Some are boulevards, avenues, and drives. According to Phil Edwards and Gina Barton from Vox, roads are named based on what type of road it is, and what surrounds it. For example, a “street” is a public road that generally has buildings on both sides. An “avenue” is usually public way in a city, with trees or buildings on the side. And a “boulevard,” which is where our station is located on, is generally a large, wide street with trees on both sides, often, with a median.



Edwards and Barton explain the differences between “lanes” “drives” “courts” and “terraces,” along with “highways” and “interstates.”



You can check out their video and work by clicking here