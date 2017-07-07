Posted: Jul 07, 2017 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2017 9:52 AM

Ben Nicholas

An Oklahoma attorney says there's lack of evidence to show that a man feared for his life when he shot a 15-year-old who stole from his fireworks stand.



The Tulsa World reports Jake Ulrich died Tuesday after he and another suspect attempted to steal a box of fireworks.



Thirty-two-year-old Johnny Mize Jr., whose family owns the stand in Tulsa, reportedly exchanged gunfire with the suspects who were in a green truck. Ulrich was later found dead inside the truck.



Police records show Mize told detectives that he couldn't remember what happened after shooting one of the rear tires.



The Ulrich family's attorney, Nathan Milner, says it doesn't appear the robbery was forced with a weapon, but rather "simple larceny."



A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the District Attorney's Office will be deciding whether the shooting was justified.

