Posted: Jul 09, 2017 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2017 10:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Juvenile detention agreements with Cleveland County, Pottawtomie county, and Northeast Oklahoma Regional Juvenile Detention Center will go before the Washington County Board of Commissioners Monday morning. The board plans to open bids for asphalt for use on two projects and act on a letter to County Clerk Marjorie Parrish regarding a receiving officer for the Washington County Free Fair.

Monday morning's board of commissioners meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.