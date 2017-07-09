Posted: Jul 09, 2017 10:11 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2017 10:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage County Commissioners will take action Monday morning on a proposal to sell the Kennedy Building by sealed bid. The board of commissioners talked last week about pro's and con's of selling the structure by sealed bid or by public auction. Sealed bid would guarantee the county gets the state-required minimum price but public auction could get more public participation, even though there is no guarantee of meeting the minimum.

The board also plans to act on a proposed lease agreement to buy a Durapatcher from Jo-Co Equipment through a lease-purchase agreement with Welch State Bank. The board also will act on a long list of items to be declared as surplus property. Some items will be sold at a September 30th Sheriff's auction, some will be transferred to the Osage County Fair Board, and others that are broken, obsolete, or too costly to repair will simply be disposed of as junk.

Monday morning's Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.